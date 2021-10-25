K-pop superband BTS’ member V has injured his leg and will perform sitting on a chair for the band’s virtual gig.

The band’s label, Big Hit Music, said in a statement: “We would like to provide the following information regarding the performance of BTS member V as part of today’s BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE.

“V experienced pain in his calf muscles during rehearsal on the evening of October 23 and visited a nearby hospital for examination and treatment. It was the opinion of the medical personnel that while there was no issue affecting the bones in his legs, he should refrain from vigorous movement such as choreography or stage performance for the time being.

“As a result, V will take part in the performance while seated and without choreography. We ask for your understanding. We will continue to place the highest priority on the health and safety of our artists and strive to ensure that all the members of BTS can meet their fans in full health.”

The South Korean boy band are known for their show-stopping choreography, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The virtual event will mark the ‘Idol’ hitmakers’ first live show in 12 months.

The group – completed by Jungkook, Jimin, SUGA, Jin, RM and J-Hope – were forced to cancel their ‘Map of the Soul World Tour’ due to the global Covid pandemic, and ‘Permission to Dance’ follows October 2020’s record-breaking ‘BTS Map Of The Soul ON:E’ performance.

