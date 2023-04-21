ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODWORLD

BTS' Suga drops 1st official solo album 'D-Day'

K-pop superband BTS member Suga on Friday released his first official solo album ‘D-Day’, under a stage name for his individual project, Agust D.

Unveiled simultaneously with the album was the music video for its lead track, ‘Haegeum’, reports Yonhap.

When his unofficial mix tapes are included, ‘D-Day’ marks Suga’s first solo project in three years since ‘D-2’ in 2020. The album also marks the final installment of the ‘Agust D’ trilogy, which began with his mix tapes ‘Agust D’ (2016) and ‘D-2’.

The new album consists of 10 songs, including ‘Haegeum’, the pre-released song ‘People Pt. 2 (Feat. IU)’, ‘D-Day’, ‘Huh?! (Feat. J-Hope)’, ‘Amygdala’, ‘SDL’, ‘Interlude: Dawn’ and ‘Snooze (Feat. Ryuichi Sakamoto, Kim Woo-sung of The Rose)’.

Also among the 10 was ‘Life Goes On’, in which Suga reinterpreted the band’s hit song of the same name according to his own sensibilities, according to BigHit Music.

The album carries the message of prioritising ‘me’ and ‘now’ in an era where there is an overwhelming amount of fast and extensive information.

Suga wrote and composed all the songs on the album and took charge of its overall production process to share his sincere personal story.

The music video for ‘Haegeum’ features a tightly woven storyline and dramatic elements that are highlighted in an overall atmosphere reminiscent of a film noir. Of note, Suga acts as two similar but different characters.

Suga plans to go on his first individual world tour, titled ‘Suga | Agust D-Day Tour,’ starting with Belmont Park in San Diego this coming Wednesday and Thursday (local time), which will also take him to other cities in the United States, as well as Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea and Japan.

Suga is the fifth BTS member of the septet to debut as a soloist.

20230421-165602

