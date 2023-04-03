ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODWORLD

BTS’ Suga to debut official solo album ‘D-Day’ on April 21

NewsWire
0
0

K-pop superband BTS member Suga will debut his official solo album ‘D-Day’ on April 21 under a stage name for his previous individual projects, Agust D, his agency BigHit Music said Monday.

‘D-Day’ will mark the final installment of the ‘Agust D’ trilogy, which began with his mix tapes ‘Agust D’ and ‘D-2’, reports Yonhap.

Suga wrote and composed all the songs in the album and took charge of its overall production process to share his sincere personal story, BigHit Music said. A prerelease track will be revealed Friday.

Suga plans to go on his first individual world tour starting with Belmont Park in San Diego from April 26-27, which will also take him to other cities in the United States, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea and Japan.

Suga is the fifth BTS member of the septet to debut as a soloist.

20230403-144002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    James McAvoy opens up on why lobbying process put him off...

    Ashton Kutcher was desperate to ‘reclaim’ health after suffering rare disease

    Disney vows to help repeal Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

    Kanye West claims UMG released ‘Donda’ without his approval