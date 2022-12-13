ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODWORLD

BTS' Suga to fulfil military service as social service agent, not on active duty

On a day when BTS’ Jin began his active-duty military service, it was shared by sources on Tuesday that his band-mate Suga will carry out his mandatory military service as a social service agent, reports Yonhap News Agency quoting military and music industry sources.,

They said the 29-year-old rapper was assigned to be a social service agent instead of an active-duty soldier. But details, including when his enlistment will happen, remain unknown.

Suga, born in 1993, had his service deferred until the end of next year under a revised law that allows “those who excel in popular culture and art” to postpone their service until the age of 30.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are obliged to serve between 18 and 21 months in the military.

Big Hit Music, the band’s agency, refused to confirm the news about Suga. “(Members) will be enlisting in the military in order according to their individual plans,” it said. “We cannot confirm information on their personal matters.”

It is not known why Suga was assigned to the non-active-duty position available to men with health issues. Some say this may have something to do with the surgery he underwent in 2020 to repair his torn shoulder labrum.

