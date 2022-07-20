Pop icons BTS have been officially appointed as the ambassadors by the Bid Committee for World Expo Busan 2030.

The appointment ceremony took place at the HYBE headquarters in Yongsan, Seoul, today, July 20, 2022. During the ceremony of appointment all the BTS members received plaques commemorating them as ambassadors for World Expo 2030 Busan.

This event was attended by South Korean Prime Minister Han Duk Soo and Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Chey Tae Won. They are also co-chairs of the World Expo Bid Committee. Others in attendance were the mayor of Busan Metropolitan City, Heong Joon, the CEO of HYBE Jiwon Park, all seven members of BTS and other dignitaries.

In order to fulfil their responsibilities as ambassadors, BTS will actively participate in a number of promotional activities including the Global Busan Concert, which is being held in October as part of the efforts to bring World Expo 2030 to Busan.

RM of BTS said, “We are honored to be appointed as ambassadors for World Expo 2030 Busan. BTS will do our best to support in bringing the World Expo 2030 to Busan. Starting with the Global Busan Concert in October, we will carry out various ambassador activities.”

He further added, “We will also make extra efforts to not only support the nation’s bid, but also promote the beautiful nature and culture of the Republic of Korea worldwide.”

Prime Minister of South Korea, Han Duk Soo said, “I want to express my gratitude to BTS, the beloved global stars who have gladly accepted the ambassadorship for World Expo 2030 Busan. The most essential part to our success would be the support from Korean citizens as well as the global community. We believe that BTS will take the most pivotal role during the process. With the support from BTS and our people, we will be able to achieve our goal.”

Jiwon Park, HYBE CEO said, “This is a meaningful opportunity for BTS and HYBE to contribute to the nation’s bid for World Expo 2030. HYBE will fully support the artists with their ambassador activities and development of Busan Metropolitan City and local pop culture.”

Further information about future ambassador activities including the Global Concert by BTS will be shared in the coming days.