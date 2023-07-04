INDIA

BTS’ V says ‘namaste’ on live video while going home from Seoul airport

After BTS member Jungkook, K-pop superband member V on Tuesday treated his Indian fans by saying namaste in a live session after he returned from Paris to Seoul.

While going back home from the airport, V did a live chat session on Weverse with the BTS ARMY.

A video shared by a fan club shows V sitting in the car and reading comments by his fans.

A comment by a fan read: “Say Namaste (hello in Hindi).”

Replying to his fan, V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, said ‘Namaste’.

Indian fans couldn’t stop themselves from commenting on V’s ‘Namaste’.

One Indian fan wrote: “Taehyung say Namaste oh my Heart is so happy today”.

Another said: “He did say namaste y’all…. Indian armysssss finallyyy we did it..”

“Indian and Philippine army’s won!!” said another.

He was also heard saying “love you” and “mahal kita”, which means I love you in Filipino.

V also accepted a few fan requests while being live for seven minutes on Weverse.

Taehyung recently had shared several pictures on Instagram from his Paris visit.

Last week, Jungkook had also said ‘Namaste’ during his live session on Weverse.

While reading comments from the chat box, he said, “Please say namaste.”

