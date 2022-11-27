ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODWORLD

BTS’s Jin assigned to front-line boot camp for military service

NewsWire
0
0

Jin, a member of the K-pop superband BTS, will join a front-line Army boot camp north of Seoul next month to start his mandatory military service, Korean defence sources said.

The 29-year-old is set to enter the boot camp of a front-line Army division in Yeoncheon, 60 km north of the capital, on December 13 and undergo a five-week training programme, according to Yonhap News Agency. After the basic training, Jin will be assigned to a local unit.

The vocalist announced his plan to serve in the military after the band’s concert in the southern port city of Busan last month. All able-bodied men are obliged to serve between 18 and 21 months in the military.

Later in the day, Jin left a message online to ask fans not to visit the military recruit training centre to see him off.

“ARMY (BTS’s fandom) shouldn’t come to the boot camp. It could be dangerous because the place will be crowded with many people besides me who are coming. ARMY, I love you,” Jin said on Weverse, an online K-pop fan community platform.

20221127-142002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cary Joji Fukunaga has made a pitch for new James Bond...

    Christina Ricci to voice Harley Quinn in new podcast series

    Kim Kardashian flaunts tiny waist in itsy-bitsy bikini

    ‘The Kite Runner’ star Khalid Abdalla to play Dodi Al-Fayed in...