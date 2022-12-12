ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODWORLD

BTS’s Jin gets new buzz cut ahead of military enlistment

K-pop superband BTS member Jin has shared a glimpse of his brand-new buzz cut ahead of his military enlistment.

Jin took to Instagram, where he shared a photo of himself with his new haircut for military training.

He wrote in the caption: “Hehehehehe it’s cuter than I expected.”

According to reports, Jin will be enlisting in the military on December 13. His agency Big Hit Music requested that fans refrain from visiting the centre on the day of his enlistment.

It was reported in November that Jin will be joining the military on December 13.

Yonhap, a news agency, had reported that he will receive a five-week training. After his training, he will be deployed to the frontline unit of the army.

According to reports, other BTS members — RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, will follow him in time.

