Buckingham Palace has said it will investigate claims the Duchess of Sussex bullied royal staff, adding that it was “very concerned” by the allegations.

It follows a media report that Meghan faced a bullying complaint when she was a working royal.

Her spokesman said the duchess was “saddened” by the “latest attack on her character”.

The palace said that it “does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment”.

It will speak to the members of staff involved “to see if lessons can be learned”, a statement added.

According to the story in the Times, the complaint was made in October 2018, while the duke and duchess were living at Kensington Palace.

A leaked email sent from a staff member, which was published by the newspaper, alleges that Meghan drove two personal assistants out of the household. The report claims she undermined the confidence of a third member of staff.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace – which is responsible for the hiring of royal staff – said: “We are clearly very concerned about allegations in the Times following claims made by former staff of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Accordingly, our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned.

“The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.”

An earlier statement issued by Meghan’s spokesman said: “The duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.

“She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.”

