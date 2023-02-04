LIFESTYLEWORLD

Budapest airport recovers 75% of pre-Covid passenger traffic

NewsWire
The Budapest Airport said on that it has recovered 75 per cent of its pre-pandemic passenger traffic, handling 12.2 million passengers in 2022.

This was a 164 per cent increase from 2021, Xinhua news agency quoted an official statement by the airport as saying.

The past year has been “extremely challenging, yet very successful”, the airport in the Hungarian capital said, with the addition of new destinations to its schedule.

Last year, the airport processed 194,000 tonnes of air cargo, up from 183,362 tonnes in 2021, which set “unprecedented records”.

In 2022, Budapest Airport had flights to a total of 140 destinations.

