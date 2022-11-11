INDIA

Buddha stone sculpture from 2/3 CE seized from foreign national at Attari

NewsWire
0
0

The Customs officials posted at Attari border have nabbed a foreign national and seized an antique stone sculpture of Buddha, believed to be from 2nd or 3rd century.

According to Rahul Nangare, the Commissioner of Customs, Amritsar, a foreign national, who arrived in India through integrated check-post (ICP), Attari, was intercepted and his baggage was examined.

“During examination of his baggage, the officers posted at the passenger terminal of ICP Attari, detected a stone sculpture of Buddha. The sculpture was seized by Customs officers on suspicion of being a prohibited item falling in the category of antiquity,” said Nangare.

“The matter was referred to the office of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Chandigarh circle. The ASI has now given a report confirming that the sculpture fragment appears to be Buddha of the Gandhara School of Art and tentatively dated to 2 or 3 CE. It falls under the category of antiquity under the Antiquities and Art Treasure Act, 1972,” the official added.

“Further investigation and necessary action under the relevant Acts is being taken in the matter,” he said.

“In previous such instances of seizures of antiquities, 262 antique coins were seized from a passenger at Attari border in May 2017 and another 65 antique coins were also seized from a passenger at Attari in September 2018,” he added.

“The ASI had stated that these coins belongs to various historical eras, including Maharaja Ranjit Singh period, Indo-Greek coins of Azelizus, square coin of Apollodotus, coins of Akbar, Jahangir and Humayun and coins of British era,” the official said.

20221111-233002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Owaisi to make inroads in Gujarat via Surat?

    Battle for UP: Storm brewing in Cong over ticket distribution

    4 of a family die in fire due to short circuit

    Maha Cong: Farmers stir off, now govt must not betray trust