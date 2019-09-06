Budding actress Samikssha gets in shape for action mode

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) “Poster Boys” actress Samikssha Batnagar will be seen doing action scenes for the first time in a yet-untitled film.

She has begun prepping for her role by watching female-oriented action performances in movies like “The X-Files” and “Salt”, to study the body language and nuances of actresses Gillian Anderson and Angelina Jolie respectively in these films.

Samikssha, who made her Bollywood debut with a supporting role in Madhur Bhandarkar’s “Calendar Girls”, has also begun physical training as a part of her preparation for the film.

Her routine at the gym includes weight and strength training, and she has now added kickboxing to her regime.

Since kickboxing is new to her, she has begun training daily with her trainer, in order to achieve the stance, agility, technique and speed required to perform the action sequences in the film.

–IANS

nn/vnc