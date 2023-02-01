BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Budget 2023-24 will create new job opportunities: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the Budget 2023-24 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament on Wednesday.

“The record allocation of Rs 13 lakh crore in infrastructure will hugely boost the economy,” he said.

According to Sarma, the budget will help create new job opportunities.

Sarma has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for nearly doubling the allocation of funds under PM-DevINE to revitalise infrastructure growth in the northeast.

He said: “The Amrit Dharohar scheme will ensure optimal use of wetlands in our region. Glad that the budget focused on tribal & indigenous communities with schemes like PM-PVTG for last mile development.”

The Chief Minister further said the budget as a whole has been truly inspired by Narendra Modi’s clarion call of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and will have a net positive impact on all sections of society.

He tweeted: “Under PM @narendramodi ji’s leadership, Bharat has witnessed transformational socio-economic and spiritual changes. Per Capita Income has more than doubled since 2014 and India is one of the fastest growing economies in 2023.”

