Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday said much against the expectations of the masses, the Union Budget disappointed all sections of society and actually proved to be a “classic jumla” of the BJP in the Centre.

“Since it was going to be the last Budget of the BJP government, not just in the current term but for a long time to come, we hoped that the Finance Minister will give some nice parting gift to the people of the country, but she has proved to be quite disappointing,” Warring said while reacting to the Union Budget.

He asked the Union Finance Minister and the BJP government to spell out how it helps the common man. “What matters is how it helps in ameliorating the sufferings of the common man, which it has grossly failed to address,” Warring remarked, while pointing out that the Budget has no proper provision which could spur some hope for employment and income generation, particularly in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic.

He criticised the Budget saying it has failed to address the concern of Punjab, particularly agriculture. The cursory glance on the Budget suggests that the “agriculture sector remains the least and the last” priority for this government, he said.

