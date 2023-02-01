INDIA

Budget aims to empower backward, middle class: Nadda

BJP National President J.P. Nadda has termed the Union Budget 2023-24 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman a ‘public welfare’ budget aimed at “empowering the backward and the middle class”.

He said, “In this budget, historic decisions have been taken for the employed class. The capital outlay for Railways has been enhanced by about nine times the outlay made in 2013-14. This is an inclusive budget…”

“The first budget of ‘Amrit Kaal’ reflects the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his visionary leadership. It is a budget to empower poor farmers, tribals, Dalits, backward, deprived, economically backward and middle class… Emphasis is on middle class earnings and the well-being of the elderly,” the BJP chief added.

