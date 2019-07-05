Budget ‘balanced’ and ‘positive’, says Meghalaya CM

Shillong, July 5 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday described the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as “balanced” and “positive”.

“The budget has put its focus also on private entrepreneurship in value addition, particularly in the agriculture sector, which will enable states like Meghalaya and others in the northeastern region, which has envisioned to take agricultural business to its next level,” Sangma said.

The Chief Minister said that increased budget allocation for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) to Rs 3,000 crore is a gesture that the Central government is extending its continued support to ensure development and thrust to the northeastern states.

“The budget is very positive as it shows substantial increase of funds for infrastructure and roads.”

“Increase of North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) from Rs 140 crore of 2018-19 to Rs 695 crore 2019-20, increased allocation under North East Road Sector Development Scheme from Rs 391 crore of 2018-19 to Rs 666 crore in 2019-20 will enable the different states of the Northeast to further initiate large infrastructure activities,” he said.

