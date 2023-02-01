INDIA

Budget covers aspirations of salaried class: Goa CM

NewsWire
0
0

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday termed the Union Budget 2023-24 as growth-oriented people’s Budget, taking forward the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sawant said the Budget resonates with the aim of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’.

“I congratulate Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a people’s Budget taking ahead the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Sawant said.

“The Budget has covered the aspirations of the farmers, marginalised sector, youth, MSMEs, OBCs, women, entrepreneurs, salaried class and also laid great emphasis on geen growth, startups as well as local manufacturing sectors,” Sawant added.

20230201-143803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Anushka Kaushik to play parallel lead in Raveena Tandon-starrer ‘Patna Shukla’

    Harshal Patel reveals the struggles he had to go through working...

    Population stabilisation plan of UP govt welcomed

    India logs 1,829 fresh Covid cases, 33 deaths