Rajasthan BJP MP Diya Kumari on Wednesday termed the budget 2023-24 as development oriented.

“The progressive budget presented by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is development oriented. The ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ budget has taken care of every class and sector,” she said, adding that increasing income tax exemption is indeed a “progressive measure”.

The BJP MP also welcomed the proposal to introduce ‘Mahila Samman’ savings certificate.

“Rs 2.4 lakh crore for Railways and Rs 10,000 crore annually for urban development will give a huge boost to infrastructure,” she asserted.

“Along with the middle class, important announcements were also made for the youth, farmers, agriculture, education and the poor. Overall, the budget will benefit the common man and the country will move forwar,” Diya Kumari added.

