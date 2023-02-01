The Budget 2023-24 is not disappointing regarding the commitment to public capital expenditure by the government, said a senior official of Acuite Ratings & Research.

“The market was expecting a further commitment to public capital expenditure from the government and it has not disappointed.

“The total capex (capital expenditure) outlay in the Union Budget has been enhanced by 33 per cent from Rs.7.5 lakh crore to Rs 10 lakh crore which takes it to an all-time high of 3 per cent of GDP (gross domestic product),” said Suman Chowdhury, Executive Director & Chief Analytical Officer.

“This will not only give a boost to the infrastructure sector but also be positive for employment and growth, Chowdhury added.

