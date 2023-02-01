BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

‘Budget did not disappoint on increased public capex’

NewsWire
0
0

The Budget 2023-24 is not disappointing regarding the commitment to public capital expenditure by the government, said a senior official of Acuite Ratings & Research.

“The market was expecting a further commitment to public capital expenditure from the government and it has not disappointed.

“The total capex (capital expenditure) outlay in the Union Budget has been enhanced by 33 per cent from Rs.7.5 lakh crore to Rs 10 lakh crore which takes it to an all-time high of 3 per cent of GDP (gross domestic product),” said Suman Chowdhury, Executive Director & Chief Analytical Officer.

“This will not only give a boost to the infrastructure sector but also be positive for employment and growth, Chowdhury added.

20230201-121809

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Consumer gold demand in India set to recover in 2021: WGC...

    Hero MotoCorp to hike prices from January 4

    Himachal to boost fodder production

    NABARD logs 25% rise in loans and advances in FY21