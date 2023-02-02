BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Budget effect: BSH Home Appliances mulls making of electric kitchen chimneys

NewsWire
0
0

With adequate inventory stock, the hike in customs duty for electric kitchen chimneys proposed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the FY24 budget may not pose any pricing challenge in the near future, said a top official of BSH Household Appliances Manufacturing Pvt Ltd.

He also said the company may get into local manufacturing of kitchen chimneys.

“The mention of increase in Custom Duty for Electric Kitchen Chimney might not impact us immediately as we are well prepared with our current inventory to combat any pricing challenges in this product segment, at least for the upcoming months,” Neeraj Bahl, MD and CEO told IANS.

He said as part of the company’s continued strategy for Make-in-India-for-India, we are looking to invest towards manufacturing chimneys in India in near future. Hence the decrease in heat coil prices etc will make this localisation further viable.

20230202-182002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IMF projects India’s growth rate at 9%, highest among major economies

    Retrenched HM car plant workers withdraw stir temporarily

    Punjab to regularise all telecom towers

    Auto industry witnessing comparatively slower growth: RC Bhargava