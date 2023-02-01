BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIALIFESTYLE

Budget Relief: No tax for income up to Rs 7L in new tax regime (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

The income in personal income tax is expected to raise disposable incomes and transition the taxpayers to the new tax regime.

Suman Chowdhury, Executive Director & Chief Analytical Officer, Acuite Ratings & Research said, “The rationalization of the personal income tax structure is expected to lead to two things (i) raise disposable incomes for the middle class and particularly younger taxpayers (ii) transition the taxpayers to the new tax regime with minimal exemptions and lower and simpler tax slabs. This is expected to give a moderate boost to domestic consumption.”

S. Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities said the Budget has put more money in the hands of the people through relief from Income Tax which to our mind is a very positive step.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced new tax slabs for 2023-24, under which no tax would be payable for income up to Rs 7 lakh per annum under the new income tax regime.

“Currently, those with an income of up to Rs 5 lakhs don’t pay any income tax. I proposed to increase the tax rebate limit to Rs 7 lakhs in the new tax regime,” Sitharaman said while announcing the new tax slabs in her speech while presenting the Union Budget for 2023-24.

A tax of 5 per cent would be levied on total income between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 6 lakh, 10 per cent tax would be imposed on income between Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9 lakh, it would be 15 per cent on income between the range of Rs 9 lakh to Rs 12 lakh.

On the income range of Rs 12 lakh to Rs 15 lakh, 20 per cent tax would be levied, while tax would be 30 per cent on income slab of Rs 15 lakh and above, the finance minister informed.

20230201-132603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NCLT rejects ‘Business Restructuring Plan’ of Siva Industries

    India’s June exports surge over 48% as world trade recovers

    Jaypee Infra CoC vote in favour of Suraksha’s bid

    Musk fires at least 20 Twitter employees for criticising him