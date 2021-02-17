The Budget Session of the Goa Legislative Assembly will begin from March 24, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

“The Budget Session of the state Assembly will begin from March 24,” Sawant told reporters after a meeting of the state cabinet.

The Chief Minister, however, said the duration of the session had not been decided yet and that the business advisory committee of the Assembly would be taking a decision soon.

“The tenure of the Assembly will be decided by BAC,” Sawant said.

–IANS

maya/dpb