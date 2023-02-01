Applauding the Union Budget 2023-2024 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmal Sitharaman on Wednesday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said it is a ‘growth-oriented budget’, and has also thought of the ‘last person in the society’.

The Budget is based on the concept of ‘Sarvajan Hitai’ and considered the last person in society, like the poor, farmers, middle-class, entrepreneurs and the youth, the BJP leader said.

“The Budget shows the way to a developed India in the next 25 years,” said Fadnavis, in his initial reactions.

He said “this can also be called a growth budget, a green budget, an infrastructure budget, a middle-class budget or the last man’s budget, as all sections of the population are getting hugely benefited from it”.

Fadnavis pointed out that the Budget has proposed investments of Rs 10 lakh-crore on infrastructure, which is a huge employment generator which will pay off enormously.

With 27 crore people coming under the EPFO, the employment in the formal sector has increased over the last eight years, he said, giving full marks to the Budget.

20230201-151003