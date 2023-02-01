BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Budget to encourage agri-startups by youngsters: FM

NewsWire
0
0

Agriculture accelerator fund will be set up to encourage agri-startups by young entrepreneurs, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

While presenting the Budget 2023-24 before the Parliament, the minister said, “Digital public infrastructure of agriculture to be built as open source, opened standard, interoperable public good”.

She further said that the budget will enable inclusive farmer-centric solutions and help improve access to farm inputs, market intel, support for agri industry and start up.

20230201-115004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telangana doubles agriculture production in 7 years

    Axis Bank’s stocks rise day after Citibank’s consumer biz deal

    Would want PLI for railway manufacturers, level playing field in budget:...

    Samsung to showcase ‘sustainable innovation’ at CES 2023