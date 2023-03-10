BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Budget to give new momentum to women-led development: PM

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that this year’s budget will give a new momentum to the efforts of women-led development.

Addressing a post-budget webinar on “Economic Empowerment of Women”, he said that the “country is seeing this year’s budget as an auspicious beginning for achieving the target of a developed nation by 2047”.

“The results of efforts for women empowerment are visible and we are feeling a revolutionary change in the social life of the country.”

The Prime Minister informed girls’ enrolment in science, technology, engineering and maths is at 43 per cent today, which he claimed was more than countries like the US, UK and Germany.

Referring to the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana, Modi said that the scheme has given women a new voice in economic decisions of the household.

The Prime Minister reiterated that in the last nine years, the country has moved with a vision of women-led development.

He added that India has taken these efforts to the global stage as it is figuring prominently in the G20 meeting presided over by India.

20230310-112006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Maruti Suzuki’s Q3FY22 net profit down 47.90%

    Prices of petrol, diesel, liquor slashed in Assam

    German household consumption down by 3% in 2020 due to Covid

    Jack Dorsey-run Square to acquire Afterpay for $29 bn