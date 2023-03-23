INDIA

Budget will be all-inclusive based on 'Swayampurna Goa': Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that this financial year’s budget will be all-inclusive based on ‘Swayampurna Goa’, which would focus on reaching schemes to the last mile.

Sawant was speaking to reporters after interacting with various stakeholders in regards to budget preparation. Budge session is scheduled from March 27 to 31.

Representatives of micro industries, agriculturist, fisheries, liquor industry, petrol pump owners, chartered accountants, pharmacy association, mining association and others were present.

“Members of maximum associations participated in budget discussion. They have suggested reforms for ease of doing business. Some have suggested bringing down the taxes and changing the pattern and also to introduce new schemes,” Sawant said.

He said that stakeholders have suggested introducing a new scheme of VAT and GST. “They have asked for changes in the collection of VAT and also to introduce the old scheme of 2016 on VAT,” Sawant said.

He also said that hotel, liquor and entertainment associations have suggested introducing entertainment policy and advertisement policy.

“We are also focusing on increasing state revenue and on private investment,” Sawant said, adding that the date of budget presentation is not finalised yet.

He said that heads of various departments were present in the meeting. “This year’s budget will be all-inclusive and based on ‘Swayampurn Goa’. We will take suggestions into consideration,” Sawant said.

Earlier, Sawant had said, “My government has set the target of availing maximum benefit out of Centrally sponsored schemes. The state will carry out schemes on priority areas like education, healthcare, sanitation, tribal welfare, etc. The Budget will be realistic and futuristic.”

“I took the review of the last budget. We could achieve 98 per cent revenue receipt of last year and also could implement a 90 per cent budget. In this budget, we will focus on the education sector, health sector, sanitation and tribal sector,” he said.

Last year, soon after the swearing-in of his second government, Sawant had presented a budget focusing on revival of mining and fostering the economy with no new taxes.

