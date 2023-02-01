INDIA

Budget’s 7 priorities will guide India like ‘Saptarishi’: Arjun Munda

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda, said on Wednesday that the seven priorities of the Union Budget will guide the country during ‘Amrit Kaal’ like ‘Saptarishi’.

Calling the Budget a means to lay the foundation for a new India, Munda said that it would make the lives of 130 crore Indians happier and better.

Munda said that a PMP BTG Development Mission will be launched for the first time to improve the socio-economic condition of tribal groups, which will ensure that the PBTG settlements are equipped with basic facilities.

He added that Rs 15,000 crore will be made available to implement the scheme in the coming three years.

Munda said that the appointment of 38,800 teachers and support staff in the Eklavya model residential schools in the coming three years, and the mission to eliminate sickle cell anemia by 2047, are very important measures for the tribal areas.

The Union minister said that the Budget covers the issues of inclusive growth, infrastructure and investment, green growth, youth power and financial sector, among others.

“Infrastructure development is crucial for the development of the country. The investment made on important infrastructure related to road, rail, electricity, health, education and agriculture will prove to be a milestone,” Munda said.

20230201-190005

