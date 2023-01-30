INDIA

Budget’s focus will be on promoting exports, millets, employment: Khattar

NewsWire
0
0

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that state’s budget for 2023-2024 will focus on promoting exports, products made from millets, and employment opportunities.

“By promoting exports, foreign exchange will come into the country and the economy of the state will be strengthened,” he said at the pre-budget consultation meeting with the stakeholders related to industry, manufacturing and service sector in Gurugram.

“Special focus will be to strengthen the infrastructure of the state. Having good infrastructure will encourage investment and new industrial units will also be established,” he said, adding that the state government aims to create more and more employment opportunities and rapid development of infrastructural facilities.

“At present, there is no burden of any additional debt on the state. Haryana has grown its economy while staying within the limit of 25 per cent of total GDP set for loans; while many states of the country have crossed this limit,” he said.

20230130-223403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Three BJP leaders booked under SC/ST Act in Gujarat

    Chanda Kochhar Money Trail-III: When obfuscation becomes the signature move

    Monsoon’s onset at Kerala likely on May 27: IMD

    New Meta tools to help users control what they see on...