A severed buffalo head was thrown allegedly by two persons, including a juvenile, outside a temple in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area, an official said.

The police claimed that they have apprehended Azeem (27) and a juvenile, both residents of Babarpur, Delhi, in connection with the incident.

“Under the jurisdiction of the Welcome police station, the Northeast district police have promptly taken action and arrested two suspects in connection with the incident of a buffalo’s severed head found on the roadside. We appeal to the people to cooperate with the police in maintaining peace in the area and refrain from spreading any kind of rumours,” the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast), Joy Tirkey, wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Sharing further details, a senior police official said that around 5:38 p.m on Friday a call was received that a severed buffalo head had been found on the road outside a temple on the Nala Road, West Gorakhpark, Welcome, following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“The buffalo head was taken in police possession immediately and removed from the spot,” the official added.

During investigation, it was revealed that two boys on a scooty had dropped the severed buffalo head on the road outside the temple and the Station House Officer of Welcome police station along with his team has apprehended both the accused.

A case under sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs), 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Welcome police station.

The official said that further probe into the incident is underway.

