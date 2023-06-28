Uncategorized

Buffalo on the run, leaves many injured in UP

A buffalo created a ruckus when it escaped from the truck in which it was being transported for sacrifice on Eid-al-Adha (Bakrid) in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district.

As soon as the buffalo was released from the truck at Patthar Chowk on Tuesday night, it ran into the narrow lanes. Several people ran after it and all hell broke loose when the buffalo began attacking people.

Some people were injured during the chase and the buffalo was caught after some time with great effort.

A video of the incident is going viral on the social media.

