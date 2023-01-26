SCI-TECHWORLD

Bug in GTA Online game corrupt players’ accounts

NewsWire
0
1

The payers of Rockstar Games’ popular multiplayer action-adventure game Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online have reported losing game progress, stealing of in-game money and ban from game servers due to an alleged vulnerability in the PC version of the game.

According to BleepingComputer, the developer of the ‘North’ Grand Theft Auto V cheat exploited a new “remote code execution” vulnerability in the PC game client to remotely change player account attributes (such as zero their money balance), corrupt accounts, and even ban players from the game.

Originally released in October 2013, GTA Online is a multiplayer version of Rockstar Games’ popular action-adventure game series, with updates added to it for free.

The North GTA Online cheat developer added these new features on January 20, as part of its 2.0.0 release, according to the report.

However, on January 21, the developer removed these abusive features, apologising for the mayhem they had caused.

“Removed bad sport/corrupt account for players (bad judgement on my part for adding this public),” read a changelog for the North cheat.

“Removed take money from player (bad judgement on my part for adding this public),” it added.

The reversal, however, came too late, as many gamers had already been affected.

The Rockstar Games support forum has been inundated with user reports of account issues since the cheat’s release, the report mentioned.

20230126-164005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US likely to probe Apple over anti-market practices

    NASA releases audio from Mars, video of Perseverance landing

    Snap laying off around 1,280 employees amid poor growth

    Krafton leads $19.5 mn funding in audio content platform Kuku FM...