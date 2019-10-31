Build on success of Military World Games: Xi

Beijing, Nov 7 (IANS) Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on government departments to build on the success of the Military World Games to strive for national rejuvenation.

Xi, who is also General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), pointed out that the host nation had achieved its goal of “first-class games operation and first-class athletic performances.”

The success of the 7th Military World Games has not only shown the image of China in the new era to the world, but also demonstrated the country’s stance of peaceful development, Xi noted.

Xi urged all relevant parties to draw on the experiences from the successful hosting of the Military World Games and contribute to realizing the “Chinese Dream” of rejuvenating the nation, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 7th Military World Games, the biggest ever “Olympics for the military, “were held between October 18 and 27 in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. China collected 239 medals including 133 gold, the first time in the history of the event that a country has won over 100 gold medals.

The quadrennial event attracted a record number of participants, with nearly 10,000 military personnel from 109 countries competing across 27 events.

