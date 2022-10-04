SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Build-up to T20 World Cup begins with ‘Biggest Hit’ contest; Michael Bevan finishes third

Australian women’s cricket team stalwart and 2022 World Cup hero Alyssa Healy was joined by cricket legends such as Michael Bevan and Sri Lanka’s Russel Arnold and cross-code stars on Sydney Harbour for the ‘Biggest Hit’ contest as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy Tour arrived in Sydney.

Healy, two-time ICC men’s Cricket World Cup winner Bevan and Arnold, had the pressure to deliver the long-range blows against local cricketers and rival sports stars from AFL, basketball, boxing, rugby league and netball.

With the iconic Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge as the backdrop, contestants had four balls to post their longest hit into the harbour, before a final round saw leading local NSW cricketer Scott Rodgie top the charts with 88.9 metres, with Bevan, still striking the ball sweetly, in third place.

The big hits contest was a treat to watch for the fans, who are awaiting the start of the T20 World Cup on October 16.

The best players in the world from 16 countries have already begun to arrive for the global showpiece event, with Afghanistan, Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands, Scotland, UAE, Sri Lanka and West Indies already in Australia.

Tickets are selling fast for all six match days in Sydney, which includes the Super 12 opener between hosts and reigning champions Australia and New Zealand on October 22, and the first semifinal on November 9. If Australia qualify for the semifinals, they are guaranteed to play in Sydney.

More than 500,000 tickets have already been sold across all seven host cities.

Five-time ICC women’s T20 World Cup winner Alyssa Healy said: “I know from experience how special it is to play in a T20 World Cup on home soil and no doubt the Aussie men’s team will do the country proud when they get underway here in Sydney on October 22.

“It’s great for cricket that we’ll have the whole country being able to get out and see the best players in our great game and I’m looking forward to watching the likes of Babar Azam, Virat Kohli and David Miller.

