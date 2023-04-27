INDIA

Mohammad Muslim, a prominent builder close to slain Atiq Ahmed, has lodged an FIR at Khuldabad police station in Prayagraj against Atiq’s elder son Mohammad Umar, younger son Ali and against Asad Kalia, Atiq’s gunner Ahtesham, Nusrat and Ajay of Chakia, accusing them of extortion.

Mohammed Muslim has alleged that at the behest of Atiq’s sons, these people have demanded Rs 5 crore from him and have threatened to kill him if he did not pay the money.

The Khuldabad police have registered a case and are probing the matter.

Atiq’s elder son Umar is lodged in Lucknow Jail while younger son Ali is lodged in Prayagraj’s Naini Jail.

Atiq’s henchman, Asad Kalia was arrested four days ago.

Mohd Muslim was considered close to Atiq Ahmad and had amassed several properties with the help of Atiq’s clout.

