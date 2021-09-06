At least three people were killed and dozens were still reportedly trapped after an under-construction building collapsed in Uganda’s capital of Kampala, a humanitarian agency said.

Irene Nakasiita, spokesperson for Uganda Red Cross Society, said in a statement that three bodies have so far been retrieved from rubble after the building in Kisenyi, downtown Kampala area collapsed and caved in on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Another body has been recovered. This brings the number of dead people so far to three. Extrication process (is) underway for people stuck under the debris,” said Nakasiita.

At least dozens of people are still believed to be trapped under the rubble, according to the humanitarian agency.

The Red Cross, Ugandan police and fire brigade have deployed response teams to support rescue and search efforts.

“We (Red Cross) have deployed our emergency rescue services team and two ambulances to support the emergency rescue going on at Kisenyi, near the bus terminal where a building under construction just caved in,” said the agency in a statement.

Building site collapses are common in Uganda. Many are blamed on poor workmanship.

At least six workers were killed and three others injured after a building under construction collapsed in Kansanga in the capital of Kampala on January 9.

–IANS

ksk/