Building collapses in Delhi’s Badarpur after fire breaks out

A two-storey building in Delhi’s Badarpur collapsed after a fire broke out there, a fire department official said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday night. According to Atul Garg, the Director of Delhi Fire Service, a call regarding a blaze was received in the Badarpur area around 10:50 p.m.

“A total of 19 fire tenders were rushed to the site. Fire is under control and cooling operation is going on. So far no injuries/casualty reported, however, the building had collapsed,” said Garg.

20230328-093202

