A building collapsed in Bhajanpura area of east Delhi on Wednesday evening, said a Fire Service official, adding that rescue operations are underway.

According to a senior Delhi Fire Service official, a call regarding the building collapse at Vijay Park was received at 3.05 p.m. following which fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“The Fire Department personnel are on ground and a rescue operation is underway,” said the official.

Further details are awaited.

20230308-174602