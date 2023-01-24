INDIA

Building collapses in Lucknow, many feared trapped

A portion of a residential building on Prag Narain road here collapsed here on Tuesday evening, and a number of people are feared trapped under the debris.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed SDRF and NDRF teams to rush to the spot and start rescue and relief operations.

He has also directed officials to ensure proper treatment of those injured in the incident. Local residents said that the building collapsed shortly after tremors were felt in the state capital after the quake in Nepal.

Further details are awaited.

