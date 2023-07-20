INDIA

Building portion crashes in Maha’s Thane, casualties feared

NewsWire
0
0

The front portion of a five-storey building crashed opposite the Bhayander railway station East in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Thursday, officials said.

As per initial reports, the frontal part of the Kirti Estate building — which suddenly crashed — may have trapped some people under the debris.

The police fire brigade and other agencies have rushed to the spot for rescue works and further details are awaited.

Bhayander and surroundings have been lashed by torrential rains for the past three days, leading to waterlogging in many areas.

2023072042243

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    WR’s 117-year-old Mumbai-Surat ‘Flying Ranee’ gets new, faster, safer LHB rakes

    SRK’s ‘Jawan’ trailer to be attached with Tom Cruise’s ‘MI 7’...

    Pawan express runs for 10 km with broken wheel in Bihar

    IMA says no to Andhra diktat on oxygen plants in pvt...