The front portion of a five-storey building crashed opposite the Bhayander railway station East in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Thursday, officials said.

As per initial reports, the frontal part of the Kirti Estate building — which suddenly crashed — may have trapped some people under the debris.

The police fire brigade and other agencies have rushed to the spot for rescue works and further details are awaited.

Bhayander and surroundings have been lashed by torrential rains for the past three days, leading to waterlogging in many areas.

