LIFESTYLEWORLD

Buildings damaged after earthquake in Indonesia

NewsWire
0
0

More than 100 houses and other buildings were destroyed after a 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia’s eastern province of Maluku, an official and weather agency said.

Most of the damages occurred in the district of Kepulauan Tanimbar, the hardest-hit area, where 92 houses, an office building and a school building were damaged by the tremors, according to Abdul Muhari, spokesman of the national disaster management agency.

The earthquake also destroyed 32 houses and two education facilities in the district of Maluku Barat Daya, the spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday.

However, the damages did not force the residents in the districts to flee home, as only one person suffered from injury, Muhari said.

A coordinating meeting had been conducted to prepare emergency relief efforts, including preparation for the distribution of aid, such as rice, blankets, tents, medicines and others, he added.

The quake occurred at 12:47 a.m. local time with its epicentre located 148 km northwest of Kepulauan Tanimbar district and a depth of 131 km under the seabed, the country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Three aftershocks from weak to moderate levels followed the main shock, according to the weather agency. The agency issued a tsunami alert for the province and the nearby province of Southeast Sulawesi. The tsunami did not occur.

20230111-002603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka: All 24 public universities ink MoU with Infosys Springboard

    Samsung reinvents ‘toilet’ for the poor with Gates Foundation

    Black Panther X JJ Valaya

    Rashmika Mandanna to start ‘Mission Majnu’ shoot on March 4