An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 struck about 22 miles (35.41 km) northwest of Hopin in northern Myanmar’s Kachin state at 5:50 p.m. local time, according to Myanmar’s Department of Meteorology and Hydrology (DMH).

The epicentre, with a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 25.17 degrees north latitude and 96.22 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

The quake caused damage to some buildings in the Mohnyin township of Kachin state, local residents said.

Yin Myo Min Htwe, deputy director from the earthquake division of the DMH, told Xinhua that the epicentre of the earthquake is located in a sparsely populated area close to the surrounding villages, and the number of casualties may be relatively low.

