Bukhara, Dum Pukht and Avartana amongst the best restaurants in the world

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANSlife) ITC Hotels culinary brands continue to dominate the ‘must dine list in India and the world. Bukhara, Dum Pukht in the Capital and Avartana located at The Grand Chola in Chennai feature in the 50 Best Discovery List.

The list is an extension of the annual 50 Best rankings of restaurants and bars by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy. Over the years, ITC Hotels has earned a reputation for excellence in its culinary endeavours by stressing the spotlight on the best of Indian and international culinary traditions, distinguishable by their authentic flavours and quality ingredients.

World leaders have dined at the renowned Bukhara at ITC Maurya, New Delhi. It has won innumerable accolades over the years, making it a globally recognised Indian restaurant and the preferred dining destination of gourmets, presidents and heads of state for over 40 years.

Reviving the artfulness of courtly manner and presentation from across the country, Dum Pukht at ITC Maurya showcases the grand cuisine of India in a setting that truly befits its regal origins. Avartana, resonates with rhythm, mysticism and magic, culminating in an exclusive blend of traditional and progressive renditions of Southern Indian Cuisine.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr Dipak Haksar, Chief Executive, ITC Hotels & Welcomhotel said, “We are delighted to have received this recognition. In a world where change is the order of the day, Bukhara and Dum Pukht continue to be acknowledged for its culinary excellence, since its inception. Avartana, one of ITC’s recently introduced brands, reflects our endeavour to present innovative concepts whilst retaining the integrity of the cuisine. It is indeed, an honour to be included in the 50 Best Discovery List”.

