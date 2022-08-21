ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODSOUTH ASIA

‘Bulbul-e-Pakistan’ Nayyara Noor passses away

NewsWire
0
0

Celebrated Pakistani singer Nayyara Noor passed away in Karachi after a brief illness, her family sources said.

Funeral prayers will be offered at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Masjid/Imambargah Yasrab located in DHA and will be laid to rest to at a DHA Phase 8 cemetery, Geo News reported quoting her family.

Born on November 3, 1950 in Assam’s Guwahati, she liked Begum Akhtar Ghazals, thumris and Kanan Devi Bhajans since chidlhood.

Her family migrated to Pakistan when she was seven-year-old.

Noor, 71, was given the title of ‘Bulbul-e-Pakistan’ and conferred with the Nigar Award for Best playback singer in 1973.

Condoling her demise, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said her death is an irreparable damage to the music world.

“Be it a ghazal or a song, whatever Nayyara Noor sang, she sang it with perfection. The void created by Nayyara Noor’s death will never be filled,” the Pakistan Prime Minsirter posted on twitter while praying for her place in heaven.

20220821-133802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gwyneth Paltrow has to work ‘twice as hard’ due to nepotism...

    Owen Wilson superhero movie ‘Secret Headquarters’ coming to Paramount+

    Billy Porter feels ‘spiritual’ after growing up in the church

    ‘The Marvels’ and ‘Ant-Man 3’ exchange release dates in 2023