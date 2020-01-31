Bulgaria, Belarus agree to expand bilateral ties

Sofia, Feb 6 (IANS) Bulgaria and Belarus here expressed their willingness to expand bilateral ties during the first visit of a Belarusian foreign minister since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations in 1992.

“This visit is a strong sign of the mutual desire of our countries to develop relations in all areas of mutual interest,” Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said on Wednesday at his meeting with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, Xinhua news agency reported.

There were stable relations of partnership and friendship between Bulgaria and Belarus built on the basis of historical ties and cultural and spiritual closeness, Radev said.

“The potential of our relationship is much greater than what we are currently achieving — both as trade exchange, and as investment and trade-economic cooperation,” said Radev.

Belarus was “genuinely interested in bringing new dynamics” to its relations with Bulgaria, Makei said in turn.

Trade turnover between the two countries amounted to US $126 million, “but you said it correctly and we agree that this is not the limit. Our potential is much greater,” Makei said.

–IANS

rt/