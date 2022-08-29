WORLD

Bulgaria stops 141 migrants, highest number in years

NewsWire
0
2

Bulgarian police have stopped 141 migrants from entering without permission, the highest number of reported entry attempts the country has logged in a day since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Police said that 141 people made the attempt on Sunday and said they would boost security along the country’s border with Turkey,reports dpa news agency.

One group of 88 Afghan migrants was travelling by bus registered in North Macedonia. It was stopped by police in Burgas, a Black Sea port.

The second group of 53 Afghans were found in a wood near Burgas, apparently awaiting transport.

That border is also an external European Union border and is one of the borders most targeted by people trying to flee crisis areas to reach the bloc.

Many of them see Bulgaria as a transit country on the way to richer parts of the economic union.

Authorities set up a 259-km long barbed wire fence in 2017, complete with thermal cameras.

20220829-084403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    HK residents will require vaccination to travel

    Zelenskyy signs Ukraine’s EU membership application

    Iran FM urges normalisation of trade ties in Vienna talks

    Facebook Pay now becomes Meta Pay