Bulgaria to end Covid-19 emergency after March

The Bulgarian government has said it would not extend the Covid-19 emergency epidemic situation in the country beyond March 31.

The decision was made after the cabinet members discussed the topic in detail several times in February, the government said on Saturday in a statement.

Bulgaria has been in an emergency epidemic situation for nearly two years, and at present the situation was being monitored and managed in a predictable manner, the statement added.

Therefore, a new extension of the restrictions for citizens and businesses was not necessary, it said.

As of April 1, the temporary anti-epidemic measures in the country would be abolished such as wearing a face mask and observance of social distancing, the statement added.

Next week, lawmakers would consider relevant solutions related to the adequate treatment of patients with Covid-19, and the ways for introduction of situational and regional measures in case of necessity, the statement said.

Till date, 1,132,398 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 36,425 deaths have been registered in Bulgaria. Of these, 1,333 cases and 29 fatalities were reported by the health authorities in the past 24 hours, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the number of hospitalised Covid-19 patients stood at 2,020 with 235 in intensive care units.

The emergency epidemic situation was initially declared in Bulgaria on May 14, 2020, for a period of one month, replacing the state of emergency announced on March 13. It has already been extended several times, most recently until the end of this March.

20220327-004605

