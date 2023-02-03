WORLD

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has signed a decree for the country to hold parliamentary elections on April 2, the fifth in two years.

In a statement on Thursday, the President’s press office said under the same decree, Radev also dissolved Parliament with effect from Friday.

The President was obliged to make this move because the parties in Parliament failed to form a new cabinet after the elections held on October 2 last year.

Radev also reappointed Galab Donev as caretaker Prime Minister for the interim period.

There is only one change in his new cabinet with a new minister for culture.

Bulgaria’s National Assembly (Parliament) elects the government by a simple majority for a four-year term.

