Bulgarian caretaker Prime Minister Galab Donev has been in self-isolation after being in contact with a coronavirus infected person, the Press Office of the government said in a statement.

“The Prime Minister feels in good health,” the statement added on Sunday as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

“He continues to work remotely and is in constant contact with members of the government,” it said.

A total of 1,233,470 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Bulgaria so far, including 420 in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.

20220822-010603