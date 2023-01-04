WORLD

Bulgarian President asks reform party to form govt

NewsWire
0
0

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has formally asked “We Continue the Change” (PP), the country’s second largest party, to form a government.

“You receive this exploratory mandate on the first working day of the New Year, when we traditionally wish each other health, peace and prosperity,” Radev said as he handed the mandate to PP’s Prime Minister-designate Nikolay Denkov on Tuesday.

“I accept this mandate with the clear awareness that the task is extremely difficult,” said Denkov, whose reformist party holds 53 seats in the 240-member Parliament, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Prime Minister-designate has seven days to propose a government, which will then need the backing of Parliament in a simple majority vote.

Radev first entrusted the task of forming a new government to the coalition of the conservative, populist GERB party and the Union of Democratic Forces (UDF), the country’s largest political force, which holds 67 seats, on December 5, 2022, but it failed to garner enough support in Parliament.

Should the PP also fail to form a government, the President will entrust the task to a Prime Minister-designate nominated by one of the five minor parliamentary groups.

Should no agreement be reached on the formation of a new government, the President will call new parliamentary elections.

20230104-100805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ATP Tour: Casper Ruud qualifies for ATP Finals, joins Nadal and...

    German Green party almost triples result in key state election

    NATO ‘closely monitoring’ Russia’s nuclear forces

    Watson slams CA, says Warner’s leadership ban should be lifted so...